Pressurised steam iron | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.863-208.0High-quality pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel soleplate in yellow/black.
Colour
Yellow
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
297 x 147 x 180
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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