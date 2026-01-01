Pressurised steam iron | Kärcher

High-quality pressurised steam iron with easy-glide stainless steel soleplate in yellow/black. Can be used together with the Kärcher SC5 steam cleaner. Consistent steam pressure makes ironing easy, meaning you will be done in half the time. Superior steam technology and easy-glide soleplate makes light work of even the most difficult materials. The Kärcher pressurised steam iron has a continuous steam as well as an interval steam function.

Steam outlet holes distributed across the entire ironing surface Even steam output across the entire surface. Continuous steam function Consistent steam output for easy and fast ironing of big textiles such as tablecloths, bed linen etc. Stainless steel soleplate Steam iron glides easily. Consistent steam output Cuts ironing time in half. Interval steam function For targeted steam output. Temperature regulation