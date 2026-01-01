Battery pole saw PSA 18-20 Cordless Pole Saw (Machine only) | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Battery pole saw
Part number: 1.444-010.0High performance pole saw with a 20cm Oregon® cutting bar and chain, ideal for pruning and cutting back hard-to-reach areas.
Battery powered device
1
Battery platform
18 V battery platform
Guide rail (cm)
20
Cutting head angle (°)
30
Chain speed (m/s)
5.5
Chain pitch
3/8" LP
Number of drive links
33
Oil tank capacity (ml)
50
Guaranteed sound power level (dB(A))
95
Vibration value of front handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
1.3
Vibration values for rear handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (m/s²)
1.2
Lenght with extension pole (m)
2.9
Lenght without extension pole (m)
2
Voltage (V)
18
Performance per battery charge¹⁾ (Cuts)
max. 80 max. 160
Run time per battery charge (min)
max. 15 max. 30
Colour
Yellow
Weight without accessories (kg)
3.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
5.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
2980 x 95 x 187
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online easily