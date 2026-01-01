Replacement Suction Lips (280mm) | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.633-005.0For perfect streak-free cleaning result on all smooth surfaces, the 280mm Replacement Suction Lips are compatible with the WV 2 and WV 5 models.
Quantity (Piece(s))
2
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
280 x 5 x 45
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas