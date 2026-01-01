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    Sand/wet blasting set | Kärcher

    Kärcher sandblasting kit with hose, two black nozzles, and protective goggles on a white background.

    Sand/wet blasting set

    Part number: 2.638-792.0

    Sand and wet blasting set for removing rust, paint and stubborn dirt using Kärcher abrasive.