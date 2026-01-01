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    SH 5 Handheld Suction Hose | Kärcher

    Coiled clear hose with black Kärcher connector, featuring a yellow detail, against a white background.

    SH 5 Handheld Suction Hose

    Part number: 2.644-124.0

    Flexible, 5-metre long suction hose for Kärcher Handheld Cleaners to draw water from alternative sources such as water butts.