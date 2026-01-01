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    Single Lance Extension | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher extension lance with grid pattern, designed for high-pressure cleaners, placed on a white background.

    Single Lance Extension

    Part number: 2.643-240.0

    Extends spray lance by 0.5 m. For effective cleaning of difficult to reach areas. Suitable for all Kärcher accessories.