Celebrate our NEW website with an extra 25% off selected new products. SHOP NOW!

    Soaker Hose: 25m | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher soaker hose with a yellow interior, resting on a white surface.

    Soaker Hose: 25m

    Part number: 2.645-228.0

    This garden soaker hose is perfect for watering hedges and bushes, supplying water exactly where it is needed most. Maintain your garden with this essential Kärcher watering solution.