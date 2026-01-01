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    Spral Hose Set | Kärcher

    Kärcher coiled garden hose with spray gun and various connectors on a white background.

    Spral Hose Set

    Part number: 2.645-178.0

    10 m Spiral hose, Multifunctional spray gun, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection and Aqua Stop, Tap adapter G3/4, Brass tap adapter for inhouse fittings, wall bracket.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.