Spral Hose Set | Kärcher

The new Spiral Hose Set is perfect for regular watering in smaller gardens, on terraces, balconies as well as camping sites. After usage the hose always regains its compact form and can be stowed space-saving on the wall bracket. And thanks to the Multifunctional spray gun even slightly abrasive dirt on gardening tools can be easily removed. Furthermore, the set comes with a tap adapter for inhouse fittings which makes it possible to attach the Spiral hose to kitchen taps, etc. Therefore it is a real help and always ready for all watering activities. No need to unwind or rewind heavy hoses or carry watering cans. Including: 10 m UV-resistant Spiral hose, Multifunctional spray gun, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection, 1 x hose connector with kink-protection and Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adapter, tap adapter for inhouse fittings plus wall bracket.

1 x Hose connector with kink-protection To attach the Spiral hose to inhouse fittings Multifunctional spray gun with 4 spray patterns Orderly storage for a tidy garden Wall mount Easy mounting to the wall