Switchable wet and dry floor nozzle | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.863-000.0The switchable wet and dry vacuum nozzle gives you perfect dirt removal. Easily switch from wet to dry dirt using the foot switch.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Standard nominal width (mm)
35
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
260 x 70 x 124
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas