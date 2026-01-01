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    Tap connector 1" with 3/4" thread reducer | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher hose connector with threaded cap, shown on a white background.

    Tap connector 1" with 3/4" thread reducer

    Part number: 2.645-007.0

    This 1” tap connector with ¾” thread reducer from Kärcher is extremely robust, and ideal for connecting to two thread sizes.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.