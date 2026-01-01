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    Textile nozzle | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher spray lance with textured surface, shown on a white background.

    Textile nozzle

    Part number: 2.863-233.0

    The textile care nozzle for steam cleaners freshens and removes creases from clothes and fabrics and effectively removes odours. With an integrated fluff remover.