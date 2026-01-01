Viscose towel | Kärcher

Using the high-quality microfibre cloth, dogs and other pets can be dried off quickly after cleaning and washing. Microfibre is very absorbent making it perfect for use on animals. Using the viscose towel will also prevent odour and the cloth dries quickly. Measuring 100 × 40 cm, it is also big enough to dry large dogs and other large animals.

Special microfibre cloth For drying pets after washing them. microfibre Absorbs a large amount of water and does not generate any unpleasant odours. Soft Comfortable for your pet.