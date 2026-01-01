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    VP 180 K7 | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner lance with textured grip and adjustable nozzle, set against a white background.

    VP 180 K7

    Part number: 2.644-437.0

    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.