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    Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 Cordless | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaner with hose, floor nozzle, crevice tool, filter, and dust bag on white background.

    Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner

    WD 3 Cordless

    Part number: 1.628-550.0

    • Blower Function, effortlessly dislodge stubborn dust and debris from hard-to-reach corners where suction cannot reach.
    • Powered by the 18V battery platform with a flexible 2m hose for maximum reach.
    • Fully equipped with a floor nozzle, crevice tool, specialised filter and fleece bag to begin tough tasks immediately.