Wipe cover set RCW 2 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.269-210.0
Quantity (Pair)
5
Fibre composition textile
80 % Polyester, 20 % Polyamid
Colour
white
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
300 x 60 x 60
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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