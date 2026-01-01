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    WV 1 Replacement Suction Lips (250mm) | Kärcher

    Two black rubber strips with embossed text, positioned diagonally on a white background.

    WV 1 Replacement Suction Lips (250mm)

    Part number: 2.633-128.0

    The WV 1 250mm Replacement Suction Lips ensure perfect streak-free cleaning result on all smooth surfaces, the 250mm Replacement Suction Lips are only compatible with the WV 1 models.