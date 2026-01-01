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    WV 5 Charging Station and Replaceable Battery | Kärcher

    Kärcher battery charger and battery, black and grey, on a white background.

    WV 5 Charging Station and Replaceable Battery

    Part number: 2.633-116.0

    The Kärcher WV 5 Charging Station and Replacement Battery provides convenient storage as well as allowing for even longer, streak-free cleaning for up to 70 minutes.