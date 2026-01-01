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    WV 6 Suction lip (280mm) | Kärcher

    Two yellow Kärcher replacement blades, rectangular with notched ends, placed diagonally on a white background.

    WV 6 Suction lip (280mm)

    Part number: 2.633-514.0

    The 280mm Liquid Silicone Lips for the WV 6 ensure streak-free results on all smooth surfaces – without leaving any smears or drips.