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    WV 6 Suction Lips (170mm) | Kärcher

    Two yellow Kärcher replacement blades placed side by side on a white background.

    WV 6 Suction Lips (170mm)

    Part number: 2.633-513.0

    The 170mm Liquid Silicone Lips for the WV 6 ensure streak-free result on all smooth surfaces – without leaving any smears or drips.