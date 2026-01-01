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    WV5 charging station | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher battery charger with a yellow trim, featuring a recessed compartment and the Kärcher logo on the front.

    WV5 charging station

    Part number: 2.633-125.0

    Charging station for the WV5 window vac. This charging station allows you to charge your WV5 window vac and a spare battery at the same time.