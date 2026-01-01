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    Accessories filter Hepa T-range | Kärcher

    Kärcher Safety HEPA air filter with white pleats in a black rectangular casing, labelled for high efficiency.

    Accessories filter Hepa T-range

    Part number: 2.889-424.0

    Increases the filter capacity and improves the blower air: The highly effective HEPA 14 filter offers a separation degree of 99.995% and is certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019.
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