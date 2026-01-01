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    Adapter for Mop Box 20 L | Kärcher

    Grey metal bracket with multiple rectangular holes, designed for mounting or support, isolated on a white background.

    Adapter for Mop Box 20 L

    Part number: 6.999-309.0

    Ideal to facilitate strap tape mops placing inside the bucket during pre-soaking and afterwards the fixing to the frame during cleaning operations.
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