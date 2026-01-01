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    Add-on kit bucket mop Uni Junior | Kärcher

    Kärcher mop with turquoise accents next to a white bucket with turquoise wringer attachment.

    Add-on kit bucket mop Uni Junior

    Part number: 9.212-031.0

    Kit: Uni Junior frame with ring nut, 35 cm Soft Band flat mop and 14 L single bucket with wringer.
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