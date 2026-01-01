Add-on kit cable ESD L2P | Kärcher

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Part number: 2.574-007.06 m long earthing cable to establish potential equalisation between the blasting unit and the item to be cleaned during dry ice blasting. This prevents electrostatic discharges.
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.4
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com