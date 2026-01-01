Add-on kit holder cap HomeBase | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.574-002.0Practical holder for holding the lids of CO₂ cylinders during cleaning work with dry-ice blasting system in the Liquid-to-Pellet process, secures against loss.
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com