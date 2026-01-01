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    Add-on kit scrambler L2P | Kärcher

    Silver metallic cylindrical accessory with a threaded connector on one end and a textured body, isolated on a white background.

    Add-on kit scrambler L2P

    Part number: 2.574-012.0

    The scrambler crushes the dry ice pellets into smaller particles. This allows delicate surfaces to be cleaned gently.
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