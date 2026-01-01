10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Add-on kit splash guard L2P | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional steam cleaner nozzle with grey handle and yellow trigger, featuring a white conical attachment.

    Add-on kit splash guard L2P

    Part number: 2.574-004.0

    Adjustable splash guard for cleaning work with dry-ice blasting systems in the Liquid-to-Pellet process.
    Make an enquiry