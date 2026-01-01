Add-on kit water filter universal | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 2.637-020.0Water fine filter, mesh size 25 μm, max. temperature 50 °C. Protects the machine from small dirt particles in the water. Water volume up to 1200 l/h. 3/4" connection, with 1" adapter.
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.5
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com