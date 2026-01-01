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    Add-on kit Y-distributor compressed air | Kärcher

    Brass Y-shaped hose connector with two male fittings and one female fitting, set against a white background.

    Add-on kit Y-distributor compressed air

    Part number: 2.574-003.0

    Special Y-fitting for connecting 2 compressed air hoses with small cross-section to dry ice blasters.
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