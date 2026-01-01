Advanced blasting gun | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 4.775-785.0Ergonomic & lightweight blasting gun with safety device against accidental use. Because of its compact design the blasting gun is very lightweight and handy. The advanced blasting gun has an integrated remote control to adjust the blasting pressure and the dry ice output directly on the blasting gun.Furthermore there is a button to choose between "air & ice" or "only air".
Weight (kg)
0.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
195 x 115 x 150
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com