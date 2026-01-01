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    Angle nozzle short L2P Ø4mm / 90° | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher high-pressure cleaner nozzle with a curved design and metallic connector.

    Angle nozzle short L2P Ø4mm / 90°

    Part number: 4.574-147.0

    In the angled nozzle, the jet is deflected sideways by 90°. It is particularly suitable for cleaning complex structures, indentations and highly angled areas.
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