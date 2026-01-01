10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Angled blasting tube 105° | Kärcher

    Curved stainless steel pipe with threaded end and black rubber fitting on a white background.

    Angled blasting tube 105°

    Part number: 4.574-036.0

    105° angled blasting tube that can be used in combination with all available nozzles. Additionally the connector 4.130-425.0 is required.
    Make an enquiry