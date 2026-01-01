10% off your first order! Subscribe to our newsletter.

    Angled blasting tube 90° | Kärcher

    Curved metal pipe with threaded end and black connector, isolated on white background.

    Angled blasting tube 90°

    Part number: 4.574-035.0

    90° angled blasting tube that can be used in combination with all available nozzles. Additionally the connector 4.130-425.0 is required.
    Make an enquiry