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    Scrubber drier B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel +2xRI+Mop+D90 | Kärcher

    Kärcher ride-on floor scrubber with grey body, steering wheel, and black seat, designed for indoor cleaning tasks.

    Scrubber drier

    B 150 R BpPackDOSE+220Ah Gel +2xRI+Mop+D90

    This device requires instruction

    Part number: 1.246-163.0

    • 150 l tanks for fresh/dirty water, 90 cm disc brush head, 8 km/h speed
    • 220 Ah AGL battery, run time of up to 4.5 h, max. 7200 m²/h, tank rinsing
    • Speed-responsive dosing, braking when cornering, numerous options
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