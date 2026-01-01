Scrubber drier B 150 R BpPackDOSE+240Ah Gel+2xRI+Mop+R85 | Kärcher

The extremely compact battery-powered B 150 R ride-on scrubber dryer is a fully equipped floor cleaning machine for performing economical deep and maintenance cleaning over larger areas. The new aluminium roller brush head with integrated sweeper drawer and the DOSE detergent dosing system ensure outstanding cleaning results while consuming minimal resources. The eco!efficiency mode and speed-dependent water dosing system also ensure savings on water, detergent and energy. The Kärcher Auto-Fill function for quickly filling the 150 l fresh water tank also comes as standard. In addition, a spray gun and an automated tank rinsing system are supplied for cleaning the waste water tank. Simplicity: The B 150 R features the EASY Operation switch, a large, 30-language colour display, colour-coded controls and the patented KIK key system to prevent operating errors. A daytime running light, steering angle sensor and robust, steel impact protection increase safety for the user and machine.

Robust squeegee made from die-cast aluminium With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results. Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips. Swerves upon wall contact, thus avoiding damage. Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit Made from die-cast aluminium with large bumper wheels. Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt. Very smooth running and quiet operation for application in noise-sensitive areas. Innovative KIK system Greater protection against incorrect operation. Lower service costs. Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user. With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit Saves cleaning agent. Precise and uniform dosing (adjustable from 0 to 3%). Cleaning agent can be replaced without the need to empty the fresh water tank. Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode Reduced power consumption. 40% longer runtime per battery charge. Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.). Patented tank rinsing system Easy cleaning of the dirty water tank. Water savings of up to 70% in comparison to cleaning with a conventional water hose. Better hygiene. Large, colour display Clear display of the current program. Quick and easy setting changes possible. Easy handling Easy handling thanks to logically structured control elements with colour coding. Easier use and shorter learning curve.