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    Bag Holder Plate with Wheel for Trolley Hotel Classic D 25 mm | Kärcher

    Grey wheeled platform with "Green Hotel Pick & Go" label, featuring a single visible caster wheel.

    Bag Holder Plate with Wheel for Trolley Hotel Classic D 25 mm

    Part number: 6.999-248.0

    Bag holder plate made of polypropylene with wheel (25 mm). Size: 53 × 28 × 7 cm.
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