Blast hose ext. assembled 5 m | Kärcher

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Part number: 4.574-111.0Extension hose for L2P dry ice blasters from Kärcher. This simple spray hose extension is a straightforward, effortless way to extend the working range of the ice blaster.
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com