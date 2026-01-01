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    Blasting hose | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher high-pressure cleaner hose with metal connectors, coiled on a white background.

    Blasting hose

    Part number: 4.013-042.0

    5 m spray hose with electric control cable and quick-action couplings, non-marking outer layer, silicone-free (1/2" diameter).