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    Bracket squeezer | Kärcher

    White metal handlebar with two protruding ends, shown against a plain white background.

    Bracket squeezer

    Part number: 6.999-255.0

    Metal holder for press. Colour: White. Suitable for Trolley Classic II and IV, as well as Trolley Clean Liner Classic I, II, III and ECO!Clean Liner Press from Kärcher.
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