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    BRUSH, VACUUM 20" | Kärcher

    Black cylindrical brush with bristles spiralling around it, designed for cleaning purposes.

    BRUSH, VACUUM 20"

    Part number: 8.634-050.0

    Soft roller brush with a length of 508 mm and standard black polyamide bristles for all common applications.
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