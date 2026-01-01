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    Bucket blue for Premium Trolleys 4 L | Kärcher

    Blue rectangular bucket with a grey handle, viewed from the side.

    Bucket blue for Premium Trolleys 4 L

    Part number: 5.999-051.0

    With colour coded cleaning system and filling level indication with markings: blue 4-litre bucket for all cleaning trolleys.
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