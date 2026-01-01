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    Bucket green for Premium Trolleys 4 L | Kärcher

    Teal rectangular bucket with a grey handle.

    Bucket green for Premium Trolleys 4 L

    Part number: 6.999-186.0

    Green 4-litre bucket with easy to read filling level with markings and colour coded cleaning system - suitable for all cleaning trolleys.
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