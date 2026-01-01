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    Bucket red for Premium Trolleys 4 L | Kärcher

    Red rectangular bucket with a grey handle, viewed from a slight angle.

    Bucket red for Premium Trolleys 4 L

    Part number: 5.999-050.0

    Suitable for all Kärcher cleaning trolleys: red 4-litre bucket with colour coded cleaning system. Easy to read filling level with markings.
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