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    Bucket yellow for Premium Trolleys 4 L | Kärcher

    Yellow rectangular bucket with a grey handle, shown against a white background.

    Bucket yellow for Premium Trolleys 4 L

    Part number: 5.999-049.0

    Yellow 4-litre bucket with colour coded cleaning system. Easy to read filling level with markings. Suitable for all cleaning trolleys.
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