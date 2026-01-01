Carriage gas bottle CO2 L2P | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over £50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.574-336.0Perfect as supplement to the dry-ice blasting systems with Liquid-to-Pellet process: Cylinder trolley for the safe transport of standard CO₂ cylinder.
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com