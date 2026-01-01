Cartridge filter | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.414-789.0Paper cartridge filter with larger filter surface, standard for NT 48/1 and optional for NT 27/1/Me Advanced.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
brown
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
153 x 153 x 135
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com