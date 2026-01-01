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    Castor D 100 mm | Kärcher

    Grey swivel caster wheel with black stem and metal bracket, isolated on a white background.

    Castor D 100 mm

    Part number: 6.999-262.0

    Spare wheel with bush and metal housing. Diameter: 100 × 22 mm. Suitable for all trolleys in the Classic range from Kärcher.
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