Filter bag 5St. Kae. | Kärcher

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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.904-211.0Tear-resistant special/wet filter bag for dust class L, suitable for dry and wet pick up. Suitable for NT 561, NT 611 and NT 611 K.
Quantity (Piece(s))
5
Colour
white
Weight (kg)
0.7
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
420 x 260 x 70
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com