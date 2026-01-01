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    Filter bag 5St. Kae. | Kärcher

    Five folded Kärcher vacuum cleaner bags with a black plastic attachment on top.

    Filter bag 5St. Kae.

    Part number: 6.904-211.0

    Tear-resistant special/wet filter bag for dust class L, suitable for dry and wet pick up. Suitable for NT 561, NT 611 and NT 611 K.