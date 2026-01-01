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    Filter motor protecting, 3 Piece(s), T 10/1 Bp, T 15/1 Bp, T 10/1, T 15/1 | Kärcher

    Three white circular cleaning pads arranged overlapping on a plain white background.

    Filter motor protecting, 3 Piece(s), T 10/1 Bp, T 15/1 Bp, T 10/1, T 15/1

    Part number: 2.885-910.0

    The fleece filter reliably protects the motor from dirt and extends the lifetime of your dry vacuum cleaner or battery-powered dry vacuum cleaner. Contents: 3 pieces.
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