Filter, packaged, HEPA, H13 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over £50
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Up to 6 Years Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.414-080.0HEPA 13 filter with 99.95% separation degree certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019. For increasing the filter capacity and improving the blower air.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
165 x 72 x 55
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com