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    Filter, packaged, HEPA, H13 | Kärcher

    Black rectangular Kärcher filter with a grid pattern on top, resting on a white surface.

    Filter, packaged, HEPA, H13

    Part number: 6.414-080.0

    HEPA 13 filter with 99.95% separation degree certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019. For increasing the filter capacity and improving the blower air.
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